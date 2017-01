Aug 16 Schindler Holding AG :

* Expects negative market development of 5-7 percent for the year in China - conf call

* Does not expect a tremendous slowdown in China - conf call

* Does not intend to open new points of sales in lower-tier cities in China - conf call

* Expects to increase capex in H2, to increase to 160-180 million Swiss francs in FY - conf call