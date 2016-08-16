Raymond James to roll out robo-adviser in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
Aug 16 Siccar Point Energy:
* Acquisition of an 8.9 pct interest in the Greater Mariner area from JX Nippon Exploration and Production (U.K.) Limited
* Acquisition is the first since Siccar Point Energy was launched in August 2014 following its initial funding by Blue Water Energy and Blackstone
* Delighted to announce the appointment of Chris Finlayson as chairman
* Mariner development is well underway following project sanction in 2013 and is expected to commence production in 2018 Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2aY1EyK] (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* QTS expands in Dallas with acquisition of 53-acre mega data center campus from Health Care Service Corporation
* Validus Holdings announces agreement with Archer Daniels Midland to acquire ADM crop risk services business