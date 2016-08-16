UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Novina Sa
* Q2 net loss 36.9 million zlotys ($9.7 million) versus profit 613,523 zlotys a year ago
* Q2 results impacted by closing of transaction in Present24 SA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7886 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources