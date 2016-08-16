Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Sunedison Inc
* Got certain amendments to certain senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit agreement, dated as of April 26, 2016 - SEC filing
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to some milestones relating to co's restructuring efforts
* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to intercompany loans and restricted payments
* DIP amendment also modifies certain provisions relating to asset sales
* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders also approved an updated 13-week budget
* Also finalized certain amendments to indenture, dated jan 11, 2016 for existing outstanding 5% guaranteed convertible senior secured notes due 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.