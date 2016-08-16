Aug 16 Sunedison Inc

* Got certain amendments to certain senior secured superpriority debtor-in-possession credit agreement, dated as of April 26, 2016 - SEC filing

* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to some milestones relating to co's restructuring efforts

* DIP amendment modifies certain provisions in dip credit agreement relating to intercompany loans and restricted payments

* DIP amendment also modifies certain provisions relating to asset sales

* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders also approved an updated 13-week budget

* In connection with DIP amendment, requisite dip lenders also approved an updated 13-week budget

* Also finalized certain amendments to indenture, dated jan 11, 2016 for existing outstanding 5% guaranteed convertible senior secured notes due 2018