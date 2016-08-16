Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Aug 16 Napatech A/S :
* Q2 revenue 46.6 million Danish crowns ($7.03 million), up 9 percent
* Q2 EBITDA 3.2 million crowns versus 2.3 million crowns year ago
* Sees revenue growth of 15 percent to 20 pervcent in 2016
* Sees Pandion contribution around 10 percent of the overall 2016 revenue
* Updates its guidance for 2016
* Sees EBITDA margin around 20 percent in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6303 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
