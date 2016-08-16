BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Essilor SA :
* Essilor broadens online footprint in Europe by acquiring MyOptique Group
* MyOptique Group reported £57 million ($73.55 million) in revenue in year ended April 30, 2016
* MyOptique Group's key management team will remain in place Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.7750 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.