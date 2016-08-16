Aug 16 Solar A/S :

* Decided to use a maximum amount of 150 million Danish crowns ($22.67 million) on buy-back at a price of between 330 crowns and 400 crowns per B share

* Buy-back period runs from August 16, 2016 to August 30, 2016 at 16:00 CET Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6159 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)