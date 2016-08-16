Aug 16 Nexus AG :

* Sales increased by 10.1 percent from 47.051 million euros (H1 2015) to 51.804 million euros ($58.25 million) in H1 2016

* H1 EBIT in amount of 4.948 million euros improved compared to same period last year by 15.5 percent (H1 2015: 4.284 million euros)