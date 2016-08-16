Aug 16 Russia's X5 Retail Group says:

* Dmitry Gimmelberg appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), with effect from Aug. 17;

* Prior to joining X5, Gimmelberg served as Deputy Chief Executive for Strategic Development at Locomotive Technologies (part of TransMashHolding Group);

* Maksym Gatsuts appointed as Chief Executive of the Karusel format, with effect from Aug. 22. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)