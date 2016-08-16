UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Mineralbrunnen Ueberkingen Teinach AG :
* FY outlook confirmed
* H1 net profit at 0.4 million euros ($450,760.00) versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* H1 consolidated sales increased by 1.4 million euros from prior year to 67.3 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8874 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources