Aug 16 Havfisk ASA :

* Has won appeal submitted in Hålogaland Lagmannsrett by Hermes AS regarding agreement to sell vessel and quotas

* Says had won case heard in Nord-Troms District Court in November 2015 and Hermes' appeal was now rejected

* Havfisk is acquitted for claim