UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Havfisk ASA :
* Has won appeal submitted in Hålogaland Lagmannsrett by Hermes AS regarding agreement to sell vessel and quotas
* Says had won case heard in Nord-Troms District Court in November 2015 and Hermes' appeal was now rejected
* Havfisk is acquitted for claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources