Aug 16 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Oncogenex announces results from the phase 3 affinity trial of custirsen in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer

* To initiate discussions with U.S. Food and drug administration to evaluate options related to an early analysis of phase 3 enspirit trial

* Trial did not meet primary endpoint

* Adverse events were consistent with those observed in previous trials of custirsen in metastatic crpc

* Engaged MTS Health Partners, Lp as its advisor to assist with exploration of strategic alternatives