Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* Oncogenex announces results from the phase 3 affinity trial of custirsen in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer
* To initiate discussions with U.S. Food and drug administration to evaluate options related to an early analysis of phase 3 enspirit trial
* Trial did not meet primary endpoint
* Adverse events were consistent with those observed in previous trials of custirsen in metastatic crpc
* Engaged MTS Health Partners, Lp as its advisor to assist with exploration of strategic alternatives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.