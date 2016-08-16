Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 MGM Resorts International:
* MGM Resorts International to increase its stake in MGM China Holdings Limited
* To acquire additional 4.95% of outstanding ordinary shares of MGM China, will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares
* Will issue to grand paradise Macau 7,060,492 shares of its common stock and pay cash consideration of $100 million
* Upon completion of transactions, ho would own approximately 4.8% of outstanding common stock of MGM resorts
* MGM resorts international says to acquire 188.1 million ordinary shares of its subsidiary MGM China Holdings Limited from grand paradise Macau
* Will acquire an additional 4.95% of outstanding common shares of MGM China and will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares
* Pansy ho has entered into agreement to acquire 4 million shares of MGM Resorts stock at $25/share from Tracinda Corporation
* In addition, company has agreed to pay GPM (or its nominee) a deferred cash payment of $50 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.