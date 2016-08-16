Aug 16 MGM Resorts International:

* MGM Resorts International to increase its stake in MGM China Holdings Limited

* To acquire additional 4.95% of outstanding ordinary shares of MGM China, will own about 56% of MGM China's outstanding common shares

* Will issue to grand paradise Macau 7,060,492 shares of its common stock and pay cash consideration of $100 million

* Upon completion of transactions, ho would own approximately 4.8% of outstanding common stock of MGM resorts

* Pansy ho has entered into agreement to acquire 4 million shares of MGM Resorts stock at $25/share from Tracinda Corporation

* In addition, company has agreed to pay GPM (or its nominee) a deferred cash payment of $50 million