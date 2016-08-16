Aug 16 Santam Ltd :
* H1 HEPS is expected to be between 612-656 CPS (2015: 887
CPS)
* Says H1 EPS is expected to be between 600-644 cents per
share (CPS) (2015: 870 CPS)
* Says foreign currency exchange losses had a negative
impact on investment returns following relative strengthening of
rand
* H1 net underwriting margin is however still expected to be
within long term target range of 4-8 pct
* Underwriting results were negatively influenced by few
large corporate property claims and decline in crop business
profits from high levels of 2015
