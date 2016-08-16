Aug 16 Advertigo Sa :

* Q2 revenue 819,545 zlotys ($216,868.22) versus 863,516 zlotys year ago

* Q2 net loss of 59,414 zlotys versus profit of 2,509 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7790 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)