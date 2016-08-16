Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Perma-fix Environmental Services Inc :
* Anticipate improvement in revenue and cash flow in second half of 2016
* Disappointed that delays of certain waste shipments co encountered in Q1 continued in Q2 of 2016
* Estimates net loss to be about $8.2 million or $0.71 per share for Q2 of 2016
* It has filed a form 12b-25 for an extension of time to file its form 10-Q
* Waste shipments are still scheduled and are expected to occur in second half of 2016
* Fix environmental services- estimates it will have revenues from continuing operations of about $14.8 million for three months ended June 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.