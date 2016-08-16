Aug 16 Arch Capital Group :

* Plans to use net proceeds from bridge credit to pay cash consideration and fees of acquisition of AIG's mortgage-insurance unit

* Entered into bridge credit agreement with Credit Suisse AG, Cayman Islands branch, as administrative agent and initial lender

* Bridge credit agreement provides for commitments by the lenders thereunder to provide up to $1.375 billion of term loans