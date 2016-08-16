Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Sandell Asset Management Corp
* Viavi should pursue sale of service enablement (se) business segment
* "it is our belief that company would benefit from having additional members on board of directors"
* "believe that there may be substantial private equity interest" in Viavi
* Released a letter to Oleg Khaykin, ceo and president of Viavi solutions
* Believe viavi should allocate "meaningful amount" of funds towards accelerated share repurchase program
* Take-Private deal may be one path to consider for Viavi; alternatives involving equity sponsor should also be considered Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.