UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 16 Rigas Juvelierizstradajumu Rupnica AS :
* H1 net turnover 520,325 euros ($585,729.85) versus 441,184 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 5,677 euros versus loss 7,909 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/2aXxL4D Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources