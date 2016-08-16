Nikkei falls as Trump policy worries rattle global markets
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
Aug 16 Home Depot Inc
* On conf call - pro-sales outpaced diy business in US in Q2
* On conf call - 'buy online, pickup in store' rollout expected to be completed by end of fiscal year
* CEO- "instituting a high degree of change across many business areas...in Q2 identified several opportunities for improvement particularly around inventory management and freight handling "
* Q2 drivers behind the increase in big-ticket purchases were HVAC, appliances and roofing
* Q2 transactions for tickets over $900 representing about 20 percent of U.S. Sales were up 8.1 percent
* CFO- " recent GDP growth estimates suggest a slowdown in us economy from what we expected but we are encouraged by strength of our core business as housing market continues to recover"
* CFO- lifting full-year eps growth guidance principally because of better expense control and therefore more operating leverage than anticipated at end of Q1
* CFO- for remainder of fiscal year intend to repurchase about $2.5 billion of stock, bringing total anticipated 2016 share repurchases to $5 billion
* Have a pilot of 20 stores where interline assortments can be shopped inside home depot stores
* Taking expense growth forecast down, now expect expense growth to be about 32% of sales growth, down from about 40%
* CEO- "we are in a space where the customer is willing to spend", strong performance in ticket driven by big-ticket categories and units per basket around project business Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Jan 31 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
TORONTO, Jan 31 Wealthsimple, a Canadian-based robo-adviser startup, announced a C$20 million ($15.25 million) investment from Power Financial Corp, and formally launched in the United States on Tuesday, as it looks to compete in a crowded American market dominated by big investment firms.
CHICAGO, Jan 31 Wal-Mart Stores Inc will offer U.S. shoppers free two-day shipping on a minimum order of $35 starting Tuesday, its latest attempt to compete with rival Amazon.com Inc's popular Prime shipping program.