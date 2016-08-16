Aug 16 Graphic SA :

* H1 revenue 925,568 zlotys ($244,588) versus 1.1 million zlotys a year ago

* H1 net loss of 141,191 zlotys versus profit of 51,171 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7842 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)