UPDATE 4-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
Aug 16 Marketo Inc
* Marketo says on August 16 co entered into a credit agreement
* Lenders under credit agreement have advanced to Marketo $375 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured term loans with maturity date of August 16, 2021
* Marketo says lenders have also provided Marketo with a revolving line of credit of up to $25,000,000 with a maturity date of august 16, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S. politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its shares to a one-year low.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.