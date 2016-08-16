Aug 16 NexPoint Residential Trust Inc :

* On August 12, co through its operating partnership entered into interest rate swap transaction with Keybank National

* Swap has an effective date of September 1, 2016 and a termination date of June 1, 2021

* Beginning on October 3 co will be required to make monthly fixed rate payments of 0.9560% calculated on notional amount of $100 million

* Entered into swap to fix a portion of, and mitigate risk associated with, company's floating rate indebtedness Source text: bit.ly/2blnwVS Further company coverage: [ ]