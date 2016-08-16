FOREX-Dollar slips amid Trump's hardening policy defence, yen benefits
* Dollar/yen extends loss after dropping more than 1 pct overnight
Aug 16 Moody's on Australia
* Factor supporting rating affirmation on expectation of Australia's demonstrated economic resilience will endure in uncertain global environment
* Australia's reliance on external financing, elevated household debt and rising residential property prices pose risks
* Moody's affirms Australia's AAA rating; maintains stable outlook
* Forecast government debt to rise to close to 41% of GDP by fiscal 2017 and to just under 45% by the end of the decade
* Expect real GDP growth to remain robust, at around 2.5% from 2017 onwards, after 2.8% in 2016 Source text for Eikon:
* Dollar/yen extends loss after dropping more than 1 pct overnight
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 There are signs the U.S. government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican official said on Monday.
TOKYO, Jan 31 Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as stringent curbs on travel to the U.S. ordered by President Donald Trump brought home to investors that he is serious about putting his controversial campaign pledges into action.