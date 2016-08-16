Aug 16 Leclanche SA :

* Adds four new, major institutional investors as part of new capital raise

* Successfully completed first tranche of capital raise including 11.1 million Swiss francs ($11.54 million) of new equity issuance and a conversion of 4.1 million Swiss francs of convertible loan by Ace & Cie and Jade Crest Limited

* Existing shareholders Bright Cap SICAV SA and Recharge A/S make further investment in the Company as part of the first tranche of the capital raise Source text - bit.ly/2bD2IuK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)