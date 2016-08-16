Aug 16 Leclanche SA :
* Adds four new, major institutional investors as part of
new capital raise
* Successfully completed first tranche of capital raise
including 11.1 million Swiss francs ($11.54 million) of new
equity issuance and a conversion of 4.1 million Swiss francs of
convertible loan by Ace & Cie and Jade Crest Limited
* Existing shareholders Bright Cap SICAV SA and Recharge A/S
make further investment in the Company as part of the first
tranche of the capital raise
($1 = 0.9618 Swiss francs)
