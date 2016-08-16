Aug 16 Titanium Transportation Group Inc

* Says revenue for quarter was $30 million, an 8% decrease over q2 of 2015

* Q2 revenue view c$32.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ebitda for quarter was $3.2 million, a 6% decrease from q2 of 2015