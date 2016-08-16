Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 16 G&K Services :
* If deal is terminated due to failure to obtain antitrust approval, then Cintas to pay G&K Services a termination fee of $100 million
* In deal is terminated under specified circumstances, G&K Services to pay Cintas a termination fee of $60 million - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2bcgce4 Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.