Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2040 GMT on Monday:
Aug 16 Pattern Energy Group Inc :
* Intends to fund acquisition with available liquidity from its recent equity offering
* Says transaction is expected to close within next 30 to 45 days
* "expect to drop down another acquisition from our identified ROFO list before end of year"
* Pattern Energy announces it is in discussions to acquire interest in Armow Wind power facility in Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 30 Keysight Technologies Inc, a provider of software and equipment to the electronics industry, said on Monday it would buy U.S. data technology company Ixia for about $1.6 billion in cash in a bid to increase its software and security portfolio.
DHAKA, Jan 30 Bangladesh is hiring an international firm to assess reserves at Chevron Corp's natural gas fields in the country before placing a formal bid to buy the assets, its energy minister told Reuters on Monday.