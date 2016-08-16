UPDATE 4-Sony takes $1 bln writedown on its movie business
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
Aug 16 Bank Of Montreal
* 2.2 million of its 11.6 million non-cumulative 5-year rate reset Class B preferred shares, Series 25 will be converted on August 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To record 37 bln yen gain within operating income from sale (Adds background on market share)
SYDNEY, Jan 31 Australia's biggest listed private educator Navitas Ltd on Tuesday blamed U.S. politics for a downturn in inquiries about English classes in the United States, as a decline in half-yearly earnings sent its shares to a one-year low.
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 U.S. President Donald Trump fired top federal government lawyer Sally Yates on Monday after she took the extraordinarily rare step of defying the White House and refused to defend new travel restrictions targeting seven Muslim-majority nations.