Aug 16 Moody's -

* Moody's affirms JPMorgan Chase's prime and subprime SQ assessments

* Moody's - Prime servicer assessment based on Chase's above average collection abilities, above average loss mitigation, average foreclosure among others

* Moody's - Affirmed SQ assessments for JPMorgan Chase at SQ2 as a primary servicer of prime loans and at SQ2- as a primary servicer of subprime loans