BRIEF-Lonza Group raises 865 mln Sfr from bookbuilding, shares placed 173 Sfr per share
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr
Aug 16 (Reuters) -
* Madison Square Garden takes 12 pct stake in Townsquare Media; stake is worth about $20 million - WSJ, citing sources Source text - (on.wsj.com/2bySPgr) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* successfully places 5.0 million new shares, raising gross proceeds of 865 million Sfr
Feb 1 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points higher at 7,134 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent on Tuesday at 7,099.15. European shares ended January marginally lower after falling to a one-week low on Tuesday, as investors turned more realistic about U.S. President Donald Trump's policies, even though solid economic data bolstered prospects for the region's equities. * SKY/DISCOVERY: Discovery C
* Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced that Health Canada approved Kevzara(TM)