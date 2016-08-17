Aug 17 Meyer Burger Technology AG :
* H1 net sales +75.0 pct to 217.8 million Swiss francs
($226.38 million)
* H1 incoming orders +20.4% to 267.8 million Swiss francs
* Strong incoming orders, an order backlog of 307.4 million
Swiss francs and improvements in results for first half of 2016
* H1 EBIT amounted to -20.8 million Swiss francs (H1 2015
-68.5 million Swiss francs)
* In H1 loss at net result level was also reduced
considerably and amounted to -25.6 million Swiss francs (H1 2015
-93.0 million Swiss francs)
* Is on track, to reach and actually exceed its targets of
solid growth in net sales and to achieve break-even at ebitda
level for fiscal year 2016
