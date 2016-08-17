Aug 17 Gjensidige Forsikring says:
* Has in a board meeting 16 August 2016, authorised the
administration to issue a subordinated bond (Restricted Tier 1
own-funds), subject to terms and general market conditions
* The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given
its approval to the bond issue in a letter dated 11 August 2016
* Issuance of a Restricted Tier 1 bond issue will be in line
with existing capital strategy and financial targets
* The issue is intended to be in an interval of NOK
800-1,000 million ($97-$122 mln)
* Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has appointed DNB Markets and
Nordea Markets as advisors and managers for the announced
potential transaction
* The managers are mandated to arrange investor meetings
commencing on 22 August 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)