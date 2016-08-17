Aug 17 Gjensidige Forsikring says:

* Has in a board meeting 16 August 2016, authorised the administration to issue a subordinated bond (Restricted Tier 1 own-funds), subject to terms and general market conditions

* The Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority has given its approval to the bond issue in a letter dated 11 August 2016

* Issuance of a Restricted Tier 1 bond issue will be in line with existing capital strategy and financial targets

* The issue is intended to be in an interval of NOK 800-1,000 million ($97-$122 mln)

* Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has appointed DNB Markets and Nordea Markets as advisors and managers for the announced potential transaction

* The managers are mandated to arrange investor meetings commencing on 22 August 2016