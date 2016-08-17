Aug 17 ADO Properties Sarl :

* H1 vacancy rate significantly reduced to 2.8 pct (31 december 2015: 4.0 pct)

* H1 EBITDA from rental activities rose by 41 pct, from 21.1 million euros in first half of 2015 to 29.7 million euros

* Earnings in Q2 of 2016 correspond to annualised total EBITDA of more than 61 million euros

* FFO1 (excluding income from disposals) increased by 51 pct to 19.9 million euros during first six months of 2016

* H1 significant increase in income from rental activities (+46 pct) and FFO1 (+51pct)

* H1 net asset value per share increased by 14 pct to 27.55 euros as of June 30, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.10 euros)

* Comparing Q2 2016 to Q1 2016 FFO1 increased by 11 pct

* H1 income from rental activities increased year on year by 46 pct to 41.8 million euros (H1 2015: 28.6 million euros)

* Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)