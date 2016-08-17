Aug 17 Cicor Technologies Ltd :

* In new organization positions of head of divisions AMS and ES are dissolved

* Alexander Hagemann has been appointed as chief executive officer (CEO) per Sept. 1

* Current CEO will leave Cicor Group

* Until Sept.1 Patric Schoch, CFO of Group, will take over as CEO ad interim