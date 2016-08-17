Aug 17 Atrium European Real Estate Ltd
:
* H1 group NRI was 95.6 million euros ($107.66 million)(6M
2015: 97.9 mln euros), with EPRA like-for-like NRI of 85.5
million euros (6m 2015: 89.0 mln euros)
* H1 EBITDA, excluding revaluation and disposals, was 76.1
mln euros (6M 2015: 81.3 mln euros), mainly as result of lower
income in Russia
* H1 group income continues to be impacted by situation in
russia with GRI of 98.5 mln euros (6M 2015: 103.6 mln euros),
and EPRA like-for-like GRI of 87.6 million euros (6M 2015: 92.8
million euros)
* H1 profit before taxation was 63.7 million euros compared
to a loss of 4.8 million euros in first half of 2015
* Third quarterly dividend of 0.0675 euros per share due to
be paid as a capital repayment on Sept. 30, 2016 to shareholders
* We will continue to make selective asset sales and
undertake acquisitions, if price and opportunity are compelling-
CEO
($1 = 0.8880 euros)
