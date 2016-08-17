Aug 17 Asetek A/S :

* Q2 revenue $8.4 million versus $8.0 million year ago

* Q2 operating loss $0.5 million versus loss $0.2 million year ago

* Now expects desktop segment revenue above $37 million, equal to more than 10 pct revenue growth, and significant revenue growth within the data center segment in 2016 from $1.9 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)