Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
Aug 17 Pihlajalinna Oyj :
* Q2 revenue 101.4 million euros ($114.19 million) versus 51.9 million euros year ago
* Q2 operating profit 3.5 million euros versus 0.1 million euros year ago
* Pihlajalinna's outlook for 2016 unchanged Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: