Aug 17 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Says good progress on capital and cash

* H1 gross operational result down 39 pct to 320 million euros ($360.3 million), including negative impact of exceptional weather of 44 million euros (half-year 2015: 527 million euros)

* Solvency II net capital generation was 66 million euros, after impact of exceptional weather of 33 million euros, equivalent to underlying net capital generation of 99 million euros

* H1 gross written premiums 834 million euros versus 776 million euros a year ago

* H1 net IFRS income is 925 million versus loss of eur 533 million year ago

* Cash interim dividend of 0.10 euros per ordinary share

* "With our h1 sf ratio at 173 pct are now in upper half of our target capital range."

* "We are taking steps to exit unprofitable market segments and reduce costs to drive profitable growth"

* Says committed to delivering on the targeted solvency II net capital generation of 200-250 million euros per year

* Says operational cost discipline is essential to improve profitability and our target is to bring costs below 560 million euros in 2018

* We expect introduction of Delta Lloyd APF will contribute to building profitable volume in a sizeable market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8881 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)