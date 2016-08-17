Aug 17 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Says good progress on capital and cash
* H1 gross operational result down 39 pct to 320 million
euros ($360.3 million), including negative impact of
exceptional weather of 44 million euros (half-year 2015: 527
million euros)
* Solvency II net capital generation was 66 million euros,
after impact of exceptional weather of 33 million euros,
equivalent to underlying net capital generation of 99 million
euros
* H1 gross written premiums 834 million euros versus 776
million euros a year ago
* H1 net IFRS income is 925 million versus loss of eur 533
million year ago
* Cash interim dividend of 0.10 euros per ordinary share
* "With our h1 sf ratio at 173 pct are now in upper half of
our target capital range."
* "We are taking steps to exit unprofitable market segments
and reduce costs to drive profitable growth"
* Says committed to delivering on the targeted solvency II
net capital generation of 200-250 million euros per year
* Says operational cost discipline is essential to improve
profitability and our target is to bring costs below 560 million
euros in 2018
* We expect introduction of Delta Lloyd APF will contribute
to building profitable volume in a sizeable market
($1 = 0.8881 euros)
