Aug 17 MHP SA :

* Says Q2 revenue of $286 million, a 7 pct decrease year-on-year as a result of low sales of grains compared to the same period last year

* Q2 net profit for period is $165 million, compared to $231 million for Q2 2015

* Q2 EBITDA slightly decreased to $146 million from $147 million year ago

* Q2 foreign exchange gain $70 million versus $140 million year ago Source text for Eikon:

