Aug 17 Evolution Gaming Group Publ AB :

* Q2 revenues increased by 50 to 27.1 million euros ($30.5 million) versus 18.1 million euros

* Q2 EBITDA rises to 10.6 million euros

* Expects continued high demand for services throughout remainder of year

* Revised schedule for evolution's list change, which is now expected to take place in Q2 of 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2aTH18A

