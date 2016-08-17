Aug 17 Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Operating revenues of 9.7 million euros ($11.0 million), up 23 pct from 7.9 million euros in Q1 2016

* Q2 EBITDA of 0.96 million euros, an 1.03 million euros improvement from loss of0.07 million euros in Q1 2016

* Sees EBIT to exceed 5 million euros in 2016.

* GIG to exceed goal of 20 signed IGC clients by year end

* GIG to exceed goal of 20 signed IGC clients by year end

* Expects continued revenue and earnings growth into 2017

