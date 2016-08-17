MOVES-Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO
DUBAI, Feb 1 Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.
Aug 17 Investor AB
* CEO change at Aleris
* Says board of directors at Aleris has appointed Alexander Wennergren Helm as new CEO
* Says Liselott Kilaas, who has been the CEO of Aleris for three years, will continue to work in different capacities for Patricia Industries and Investor AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus, while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.