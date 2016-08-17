MOVES-Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO
DUBAI, Feb 1 Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.
Aug 17 Guaranty Trust Bank Plc :
* HY ended June 30, 2016 group profit before income tax of 91.38 billion naira versus 63.11 billion naira year ago
* HY group net interest income of 79.12 billion naira versus 80.12 billion naira year ago Source: bit.ly/2aYjzCd Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus, while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.