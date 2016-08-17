MOVES-Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO
DUBAI, Feb 1 Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.
Aug 17 Emira Property Fund :
* Reviewed financial results for the year ended June 30 2016 and dividend distribution declaration
* Says final dividend of 75.76 cents per share has been declared for six months to June 30 2016
* Total FY 2016 distributions per share 146.10 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, Feb 1 Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus, while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.