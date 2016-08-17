MOVES-Oordeoo Oman appoints new CFO
DUBAI, Feb 1 Ooredoo Oman announced the appointment of Abdul Razzaq al-Balushi as chief financial officer on Wednesday.
Aug 17 Arco Vara AS :
* Share capital increase of 5.0 million euros ($5.63 million) did not succeed
* Decides not to proceed with share capital increase process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8883 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
MUNICH, Germany, Feb 1 Top European engineering group Siemens proposed former SAP co-chief executive Jim Hagemann Snabe as its next chairman ahead of its annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.
DUBAI, Feb 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may move sideways on Wednesday as oil prices have stalled near $55 a barrel and sluggish global shares offer little positive impetus, while fourth-quarter earnings from large caps in the United Arab Emirates came broadly in line with expectations.