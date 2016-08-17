Aug 17 Aqua Bio Technology ASA :

* Q2 revenue 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.5 million)versus 9.0 million crowns year ago

* Q2 EBITDA 0.6 million crowns versus 4.7 million crowns year ago

* Prepares launch of several new ingredients for skin care products based on third party technology

* Expects to see revenues from new products in 2017 Source text for Eikon:

