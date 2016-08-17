Aug 17 William Demant Holding A/S :

* H1 revenue 5.81 billion Danish crowns ($880.20 million) (Reuters poll 5.60 billion crowns)

* H1 EBIT 840 million crowns (Reuters poll 914 million crowns)

* Maintains expectations to realise an operating profit (EBIT) of 2.0-2.3 billion crowns before restructuring costs, which are expected to total 200 million crowns in 2016

* Maintains expectations to generate growth in all business activities