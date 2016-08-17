Aug 17 Nattopharma ASA :

* Q2 revenue rose by 73 pct to 13.3 million Norwegian crowns ($1.6 million)

* Q2 EBITDA loss 1.6 million crowns versus loss 6.5 million crowns year ago

* Expects that performance will continue to improve and maintain a positive EBITDA outlook in the quarters ahead Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1987 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)