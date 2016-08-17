BRIEF-Kukje Pharma says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 10 won/share for FY 2016
Aug 17 Medivir
* Medivir licenses rights to MIV-802 to trek therapeutics
* Says Medivir is entitled to receive milestones based on successful clinical development and royalties capped at a mid-teens percentage upon commercialization of MIV-802 containing products
* Says BioPhausia, a subsidiary of Medivir, is granted options to commercialize MIV-802 containing products in the Nordics and certain Western European countries
* Says other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
* MIV-802 is under development for the treatment of hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
ZURICH, Feb 1 Swiss drugmaker Roche said on Wednesday it remains committed to its diabetes care business following a report that the company was considering options for the unit.
* Says it signs 1.69 billion won contract with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd to provide burn in tester